Recognizing collegiate achievements, milestones

Broderick Tuomi, of Clarkston, graduated from the Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business with a Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Dec. 19, 2021.

Tuomi was one of more than 1,900 graduates from the school.

***

Jordan Timmins-Puzio, of Clarkston, was among over 660 students who earned scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University (Berea, Ohio) this past fall.

Timmins-Puzio, who is majoring in Music Composition, earned the Lloyd & Mildred Hoffman Scholarship.

***

Elizabeth Craig, of Clarkston, a student at Davis & Elkins College, has been named to the President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

The President’s List includes all full-time students with a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Related to the Presbyterian Church, Davis & Elkins College is located in Elkins, W.V.

***

Derek Caraway, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

The University of Maryland Global Campus is in Adelphi, Md.

***

Erica Smith, of Clarkston, has been named to the Fall 2021 semester President’s List at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must complete 12 credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or above.

***

Faith Schmeling, a junior studying Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, of Clarkston, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the Dean’s List for grades achieved during the Fall 2021 semester.

To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA and no incompletes.

Harding University is located in Searcy, Ark.

***

McKenzie Looney, of Clarkston, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Saint Mary’s College, located in Notre Dame, Ind.

To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a GPA of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a ‘C.’

***

Adam Dolan, of Clarkston, a freshman at Butler University in Indianapolis, Ind., has made the Dean’s List with a 4.0 GPA for the Fall 2021 semester.

Dolan is in the Lacy School of Business.