Reed-Klein Wedding

Daniel Reed and Jaclyn Klein were married June 18, 2022, at the Miller Lash House in Toronto, Ont.

The groom’s parents are Butch and Kathy Reed of Clarkston. The bride’s parents are Jeffrey Klein of Markham, Ont., and Harriet Klein of Richmond Hill, Ont.

Best Man was Chris Reed and Maid of Honor was Karley Ura. Groomsmen were Andrew Reed, Gary Klein, and Mike Risse, and the Bride’s Attendants were Ruth Williamson, Mindy Day, and Sean Citrigno.

Daniel graduated from Clarkston High School in 2003 and Eastern Michigan University in 2009. He is a mobile engineer for Pinterest.

Jaclyn graduated from Thornlea Secondary School in Toronto in 2005 and from Humber College, also in Toronto, in 2011. She is a product design director in San Francisco, Calif.

The couple honeymooned in Italy and resides in San Francisco.

PHOTO: Jaclyn Klein and Daniel Reed were married last summer. Photo: Joel & Justyna