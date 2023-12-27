Registration opening Jan. 1 for 2024 Angels’ Place Race

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

CLARKSTON — Each May in downtown Clarkston, the Angels’ Place Race takes center stage.

The event raises funds for Angels’ Place, a nonprofit, charity organization that provides people–centered services, including homes and professional support, for persons with developmental disabilities.

The next Angels’ Place Race is scheduled for May 11, starting at St. Daniel Church, Clarkston. The race continues through Clarkston’s downtown and surrounding areas.

Registration opens on Jan. 1 at angelsplacerace.org/registration.

The 2023 race had 370 participants, according to race director Paul Maxwell.

Since 1992, Angels’ Place has offered a full array of services for people with developmental disabilities that nurture the spiritual, social, cultural, health, and citizenship needs for each person.

Angels’ Place must raise nearly $1 million annually from individuals, businesses, foundations, and grants.

In order to help raise these funds, the Angels’ Place Race was established 17 years ago. This race includes a 1 Mile Family Fun Walk, 5K Bruce Clifton Run and Walk and 10K Run.

“I would like to personally thank all the volunteers, especially the Angels’ Place Race planning committee, for their efforts to support this great Angels’ Place event,” said Maxwell.

The 2024 planning committee includes Rick Clark, Anne Clifton, Julie and Erik Gascho, Patty Hopcian, Shannon Keen, Jim and Lynn Lenhardt, Maggie and Paul Maxwell, Michelle Peterson, Kelsey Rogers, Steve Savoie, and Andrea Yedlin.

“We are seeking participants, sponsors and volunteers for the 2024 Angels’ Place Race,” Maxwell said. “We are promoting the online race registration with a $5 discount, now until Feb. 28.”

For more information on the race, visit angelsplacerace.org.

PHOTO: The 2023 Angels’ Place race was held on a beautiful May afternoon in downtown Clarkston with 370 participants taking part to raise funds for Angels’ Place initiatives. Photo provided