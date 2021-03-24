Resident questioning township, supervisor responds

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

The Independence Township Board of Trustees recently made changes to the township administrative infrastructure that has one resident miffed.

At the March 2 board of trustees meeting, the board unanimously approved a proposal to restructure the current Building Department into two distinct but interconnected departments – a separate Building Department and a separate Planning, Zoning and Code Enforcement Department.

“It was very disappointing that the board agreed to make a new high-paying position we don’t need,” said Sam Moraco, also a longtime member of the township planning commission. “They sold it as a team effort for the benefit of the community. There was no clear answer on how it will be funded or why it was needed. One person (Dave Belcher) has done the job for decades. Someone is doing someone a favor and it’s not the residents.”

Independence Township Supervisor Pat Kittle said the new restructuring will be a long-term benefit for the community.

“Do I see value in it? I sure do.” Kittle said. “Will it be a good use of taxpayers’ dollars? Yes, it will. And the restructuring is consistent with two very well run townships in Orion and Oakland.

“Mr. Belcher served 16 years as the prior building department director and did an admirable job. With his recent retirement, funding was freed up allowing the township to compensate the new directors commensurate with their workload, the level of responsibility, their unique skill sets and the statutory duties of their jobs. Scott Lenhart is the new building director and Brian Oppmann is the new planning, zoning and code enforcement director. This salary offset will also allow the township to hire a replacement building inspector for Mr. Lenhart and fill an open full-time code enforcement position who will report to Mr. Oppmann. As explained in the March 2 meeting, the total net incremental cost to the township will be around $10,000 in 2021 and an estimated $40,000 in 2022.

“Mr. Oppmann first became a township employee in 2016 after working at the township’s planning consulting firm Carlisle Wortman & Associates for 13 years assisting Independence and a multitude of neighboring communities with their planning and zoning needs. A major portion of the compensation package when first hiring Mr. Oppmann as our planning, zoning and code enforcement manager in 2016 was offset with a reduction in consultant fees, filling a township skill set that had been heavily dependent on consultants. Mr. Oppmann also holds a BA from Michigan State in Urban Planning.”

Kittle added the addition of a code enforcement position will enable the township to take a more proactive approach “to ensure folks abide by our ordinances rather that managing by complaint.”

“Now, we’ll have someone who will handle those issues full-time,” Kittle said. “Consistent with first being elected in 2012, we pledge to continuously evaluate all staffing levels and compensation packages to ensure they are in line with economic conditions and workload.

“I’m excited about the change. Both Mr. Lenhart and Mr. Oppmann are committed to working in lock-step to provide a higher level of service to the community.”

Moraco still doesn’t like the change.

“We have not had a good job done with ordinance enforcement for some time, including illegal signs at every corner and signs in a lot of store windows, but now we are promoting that individual to director so he can supervise someone to the job he did poorly,” said Moraco. “Not everyone can be the boss. The supervisor refused to bring the planning commission’s pay to be equal with surrounding areas, stating we need to see what the economy does, then five minutes later gives a huge raise and new position that’s solely dependent on the economy, stating we can always delete it later, but we all know how hard that is.

“Now, the board can bypass the building department and their oversight on all future developments and ordinance changes.”

Moraco had more to say, adding he feels the board “made it impossible now for the developer of Waldon Village to change his plan to make the park area a larger benefit to the residents in the development and the community.”

“It is still a very poorly planned development,” Moraco said. “We really missed a big opportunity here to do something special for our township. This, by far, is the most arrogant board we have ever had in the township. All decisions appear made before meetings and they appear to have no interest in the public’s wants.

“They really have no idea what the intent of the master plan is, and I seriously doubt any of them have ever read it.”

Kittle added there is a second reading planned for the Waldon Village development proposal in a special meeting next Tuesday, March 30 at 6 p.m.

This meeting will be a hybrid meeting, both WEBEX and live, consistent with MDHHS order limiting in-person meeting attendance to 25 participants.

Check the township website (indtwp.com) for meeting details.

“If anyone would like to discuss any of these matters, please stop in and see me any time,” Kittle said.

“My door is always open.”