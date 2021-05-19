Residents upset with new development; supervisor clarifies issue

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

After local residents emailed The Clarkston News to bring attention to what they called “poor planning” at the Insignia development (formerly Steeplechase) at Clintonville and Mann roads, Independence Township Supervisor Pat Kittle put any concerns to rest.

“This property has always had a high water table that was obvious to anyone who has ever bothered to drive by or walk the property,” said Clarkston’s Michael Powell, one of the local residents. “During droughts, this property had standing water throughout the property. So high water table problems should have been known by the township and the developer long before the Steeplechase development was approved by Independence Township. As you know, the high water table has forced the developer to go back to the township for plan changes after the project was started. Why?

“What started out as 240-unit PUD (planned unit development) ‘high density’ residential development has morphed into a single family attached ‘high density’ residential development. All can be attributed to the high water table.”

Kittle responded.

“The water table on the development project is and always has been high,” Kittle said. “Matter of fact, there is a huge wetland area in the middle of the site that will never be developed. That is why the Insignia housing product that will be offered is a ranch style home with no basement versus the original colonial style home built on a slab. The high water table becomes an issue when installing underground infrastructure as the trenches that need to be excavated for sewer, water and storm drains fill with ground water. That is why sites like this need to be dewatered to allow this step in the development process to be completed.

“In this case, before any dewatering commenced, the Oakland County Health Department was notified, and the developer complied with dewatering well depth restrictions. The Road Commission for Oakland County was then notified and gave permission to allow the ground water to be emptied into the existing storm culverts along Mann. It is these same drain culverts and underground pipes that collect storm water runoff from Mann, Clintonville and neighboring properties that have flowed into the lake for decades. The ground water that was being pumped from the site into the storm water culverts has been tested and came back free of any contaminants or pollutants.”

“The water is safe to drink,” added Independence Township DPW Director David McKee. “All we found in the water was iron. We did that testing without being told to do that. We always follow state guidelines and everything we have done here has been to the state’s standard.”

Powell also said “this development has changed the character of the neighborhood due to the changes that were approved by the township after the original plans were submitted and approved,” saying that two large ponds that were not on the property, nor in the original plans, had to be created on Mann Road east of Clintonville, both due to the high water table.

“All of this has created a problem in my neighborhood now,” Powell said. “If you were to travel three houses west of my house on Mann Road east of Clintonville Road, you will find that water from the development is being pumped under existing driveways on eastbound Mann to a drain that goes under Clintonville and empties out three houses west of me into Lake Oakland. Was this approved? Will this be ongoing?

“Keep in mind that this a drain that for the 36 years that I’ve lived here has always had little very little water coming out of it. It’s now a fast-flowing river the moment the Steeplechase developer starts pumping water from the development. This change has caused erosion to a neighbor’s property so severe that the homeowner complained about the water washing away his property. The developer has been down to his property numerous times to ‘fix’ the water problem that didn’t exist before this project was started. When and why did the township approve the pumping of water out of that property and into a drain that empties out on someone else’s property?”

Of the approximately 80-acre site, over 40 will be preserved as open space with boardwalks, trails and other amenities.

Kittle added the water detention basins on the development site are now at a stage where the water from this dewatering process can be stored.

“The basins are designed to allow water pumped into these detention basins to ultimately seep back into the ground with the sandy soils,” Kittle said. “Township ground water generally flows to the southwest, right into the lake the resident is concerned about. And as far as the detention basins Mr. Powell makes reference to as changing the character of the community, no matter what development went into this site, there was going to water detention basins. These detention basins are sized to be big enough to handle a ‘hundred-year storm’ and protect the current storm water system from being overloaded and protect properties downstream from flooding.

“The contractor has also restored any erosion damage that may have occurred with the dewatering. The neighbor Mr. Powell makes reference to has been informed of this.”

“So far, we’ve seen very poor planning, numerous changes, and new problems created by that poor planning,” added Powell. “It’s very disappointing seeing our township allowing a developer to come in and make so many changes to their plans because they failed to do their due diligence. Had this not been in the ‘hood’ of Independence Township, it likely would have never been allowed to occur.”

Kittle said he is open to hearing more concerns from township residents.

“If being compliant with both county and state storm water retention standards is bad planning, I guess we’re guilty as charged,” said Kittle. “If anyone would like to come see for yourself on just how similar these two projects are, our offices are open to the public.”

PHOTO: Independence Township Planning and Zoning Manager Brian Oppmann and DPW Director David McKee survey the Insignia development progress at Clintonville and Mann roads last week. Photo by Matt Mackinder