Richard Wilton, 87

Richard G. “Dick” Wilton, of Clarkston, passed away on March 21, 2023 at the age of 87.

He will be reunited with his loving wife, the Late Gwendolyn L. “Gwen” Wilton.

Cherished father of Jan (Corey) Lawson and Matthew R. (Betty) Wilton Sr., caring grandpa of Matthew Wilton Jr., Sean Wilton, Richard Wilton, Katy Lawson, and Kara Lawson, and great-grandpa of Evan, William, Zoey, and Kairi.

Preceded in death by his sister Pat Warner and his parents Morley and Mildred Wilton.

Richard graduated from Pontiac High school in 1954 and attended Highland Park Junior College for one year. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1957-63 and held the highest rank of sergeant.

He had also graduated from Lawrence Tech University in 1963 and Wayne State University in 1968. He retired from GM with over 43 years under his belt. Richard was an Eagle Scout from the Order of Arrow Chippewa Lodge Troop 13 and was a National Honors explorer for three years with Post 13. Richard was a past president of the Clarkston Jaycees and national director for the United State Jaycees. At one point, he was a Jaycee International Senator #10,923. He had become a life member of the Oakland County Sportsman Club. Richard was a past member of Clarkston Rotary and a past member of Elks Lodge 810.

A memorial service will be held at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Thursday, April 13, at 12:30 p.m., where friends may visit at the funeral home 11:30 a.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarkston Community Church or the Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club Youth.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.