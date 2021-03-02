Road closure

Tindall Road, just north of East Holly Road on the Groveland/Springfield township border, closed for underground tunnel construction work beginning Monday, March 1.
The original start date of Feb. 20 was delayed by the permit holder.
The road is expected to reopen approximately April 20.
The detour for through traffic is East Holly Road to Dixie Highway back to Tindall Road and vice versa.
