Roadwork delayed

The Road Commission for Oakland County has delayed the “high-friction surface treatment” work on Clarkston Road from Clearview Drive to Eston Road in Independence Township. The work was originally scheduled to start June 28 but has been delayed to Tuesday, July 6, due to weather.

The treatment provides a coarse, sandpaper-like surface designed to improve friction and reduce the likelihood of traffic running off the road.

The process will begin with cleaning the new asphalt that was recently placed on the road. An epoxy will then be applied to the road surface followed by the application of small, coarse gravel to the road’s surface.

During the work, the road will remain open to traffic, and flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone. During the evenings, temporary lane markings will be placed, and the road will be fully open to traffic.

The work is expected to be complete by July 10.

The road was resurfaced utilizing funding from the Independence Township road millage.