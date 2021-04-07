Robert Carr, 78

Robert Carr, of West Bloomfield, formerly of Detroit, passed away April 4, 2021 at the age of 78.

Husband of Elaine for 52 years, father of Kristen (Michael) Trepeck and Jennifer (Matt) Dunfield.

Preceded in death by daughter Deborah and grandson Keaton.

Proud papa of Madalyn, Gabrielle, Brooke and Kylie, brother of Warren (Nancy) Carr, Dennis (Denise) Carr and late Gary (Val) Carr, brother-in-law of James Harris, Nancy (Michael) Beyer, Thomas (Suzanne) Harris and late Susan Harris.

Survived by many nieces and nephews.

Son of the late Clarence and Kathryn Carr.

Bob served in the U.S. Army and was a proud MSU graduate. He retired as vice president of purchasing from Masco/Metaldyne.

Bob was a longtime member of Pere Marquette Rod & Gun Club, Detroit Gun Club, NRA & Paul Bunyan Club. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and golfing.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, April 9 from 4-9 p.m. Funeral mass Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Orchard Lake (meet directly at church).

Memorials may be made to American Lung Association.

