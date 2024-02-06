Robert Cicinelli, 75

CICINELLI

Robert “Bob” William Cicinelli, of Clarkston, passed away on Feb. 2, 2024, at the age of 75.

Loving husband of Debra Cicinelli, father of the late Bryan (Bobbie DesMarais) Cicinelli, brother of Craig (Debbie) Cicinelli, David (Nannette) Cicinelli, and Lisa Cicinelli, son of Marian and the late William Cicinelli, and brother-in-law of Denise (Jerry) O’Rourke. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW. Bob was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was also a SAE fraternity member at Ferris State University. He was a man of cars. Having been involved with many groups of vintage and classic cars, he was a very strong proponent of the Woodward Dream Cruise.

And while he loved cars, Bob loved nothing more than his family. He will be missed by many.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment immediately after at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion or the VFW.

