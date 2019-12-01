Robert L. GILLIS

By on No Comment

GILLIS, Robert L.; of Clarkston; passed away November 27, 2019; age 79; preceded in death by his wife Ann; father of Tom (Trish) Gillis & Mark Gillis; grandpa “pops” of Keith, Eric & Tyler; great grandpa of Colton; brother of Barbara (Mike) Watkins, William Gillis, Pamela (Margaret) Colon & Kurt (Carrie) Gillis; son in law of Hilda Lowrie. Bob retired  as a project manager from Russell Hardware, Birmingham. He enjoyed spending time in Oscoda, especially working in his yard and walking the beach. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 4:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial may be made to American Cancer Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

Robert L. GILLIS added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.