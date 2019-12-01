Robert L. GILLIS

GILLIS, Robert L.; of Clarkston; passed away November 27, 2019; age 79; preceded in death by his wife Ann; father of Tom (Trish) Gillis & Mark Gillis; grandpa “pops” of Keith, Eric & Tyler; great grandpa of Colton; brother of Barbara (Mike) Watkins, William Gillis, Pamela (Margaret) Colon & Kurt (Carrie) Gillis; son in law of Hilda Lowrie. Bob retired as a project manager from Russell Hardware, Birmingham. He enjoyed spending time in Oscoda, especially working in his yard and walking the beach. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 4:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial may be made to American Cancer Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com