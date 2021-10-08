Robert Unsworth, Jr., 81

Dr. Robert Owen Unsworth Jr., of Clarkston, passed away on October 6, 2021 at the age of 81.

He died suddenly but peacefully with his loving wife at his side.

Loving husband of Pat, his wife of 57 years. Father of Robert (Robindira) Unsworth, Mary Ellen (Kevin) Fletcher, and Heather (Mark) Sprinkel. Papa of Emily, Andrew, and Paige Fletcher, and India Unsworth. Brother of Mary Grace (Jerry) Lanese and Angela Neuweiler. Brother-in-law of Robert (Carol) Was and had many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Florence Unsworth.

Originally from the Detroit area, he graduated Sacred Heart High School in Dearborn, and followed with a doctorate from the University of Detroit dental school. Rob served in the U.S. Navy dental corps upon graduation. He started his dental practice in Berkley, where he practiced for over 40 years. His love and dedication to his profession was evident in 2012 when over 100 patients came to his retirement open house.

Rob’s lifelong passions were fly fishing, snow skiing, and golf. He loved nothing more than sharing these with his family. That included countless ski trips to Colorado and Northern Michigan, weekly tee times with friends, and fly fishing the Au Sable with his children and friends on his prized, hand-built Au Sable River boat. In later years, he especially loved golfing with Pat, sharing “professional tips,” whether she welcomed them or not.

Family and friends will miss him, his incredible sense of humor, and his love of music.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A memorial visitation will be held at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston this Thursday, October 14 from 3-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held for Rob on Friday, October 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel’s Catholic Church, Clarkston. Friends may visit any time after 10:30 a.m.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.