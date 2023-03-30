Ronald Brosseau, 76

Ronald James Brosseau, of Clarkston, died on March 26, 2023 at the age of 76.

Ron was born on June 23, 1946 in Pontiac to the late Gilbert and Agnes Joy (nee: VanAllen) Brosseau.

He married Barbara Ann Stremple on June 2, 1970 in Ortonville.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Brosseau, two sons, Randy (Catie) Brosseau and Chris (Ruth Fulton) Brosseau, three grandchildren, Raegan, Jack and Amelia Brosseau, three brothers, Wayne (Charlotte) Brosseau, Neil (Linda) Brosseau, Eric (Kristine) Brosseau, two sisters, Karen (John) Carter and Ruth (Skip) Rossiter, his aunt, Donna Stremple, and a cousin, Dennis Brosseau.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Brosseau.

Ron received the Purple Heart while serving in the U.S. Army-Vietnam.

He was self-employed in the building trades and was in a partnership with Roger Piddington, doing most of their building in the Clarkston and Ortonville areas.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 South Ortonville Road, Ortonville, with Fr. Craig Marion, celebrant. Interment will be on Saturday, April 1, at Ortonville Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the U.S. Army and Ortonville VFW Post #582. Family will receive friends on Thursday, from 3-8 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, and after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Online guestbook villagefh.com.