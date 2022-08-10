Clarkston Football and Cheer teams are collecting non-perishable food, household supplies and toiletries for Lighthouse Emergency Services of Clarkston in the upcoming 25th Annual Rush for Food.

There are three ways for the local community to donate to the cause.

The first is to donate at local Kroger locations on Sashabaw Road, Maybee/Dixie and Dixie Highway in Davisburg on August 20 and August 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second way is donate at the Clarkston Varsity Football game at home on Thursday, September 1.

The third way is through an online monetary donation through September 1 by visiting my.lighthousemi.org/rushforfood.