Ruth Kostich, 92

KOSTICH

Ruth L. Kostich, of Clarkston, passed away on Feb. 4, 2024, at the age of 92.

She was born Dec. 21, 1931 to Arthur and Laura Johnson.

Preceded in death by her husband William “Bill.”

Mother of Kirt (Janet) Kostich, Kristyn (Gary) Perrault, and Scott (Keri) Kostich, grandma of Brent, Aaron (Jordan) Ryan, David (Stephanie), Claire, Madeleine, and Marissa, sister of the late Shirley (late Harvey) Haughom, the late Owen (late Bonnie) Johnson, the late Arnold (Lois) Johnson, and the late Arthur Jr. (late Gertrude) Johnson.

Ruth was dedicated to her family. She was especially supportive and close with her grandchildren. She loved the Lord and attended Maranatha Baptist Church.

Bill and Ruth owned and operated Royal Air Freight, Inc. She and Bill loved traveling and boating and treasured spending time with their children, grandchildren, and family.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Funeral service is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.