Sandra Di Ponio, 75

Sandra “Sandy” Kaye Di Ponio, of Highland, passed away surrounded by her family on January 7, 2023, at the age of 75.

Sandy was born on February 18, 1947 in Pontiac, the eldest of three girls.

Sandy grew up in Clarkston and graduated from Clarkston High in 1965. After time at Central Michigan University, she worked at Pontiac Motor Division in the office for nine-plus years, leaving there to start a family with her soulmate Mario.

After she raised her two children, David and Gina, she attended Oakland University and studied elementary education, graduating in 1990. From there, she obtained her dream job as a teacher at Muir Middle School for many years until she retired in 2011, once being nominated for teacher of the year. She enjoyed helping her students prepare for life success and looked forward to her students returning and sharing their life updates along the way.

Sandy had a gift for making family holidays magical, most specifically Christmas, of which brought out a child-like wonder and joy that filled the room and the hearts of those around her.

Her greatest joy was her family and friends, and she blessed all of them with her kind and humorous spirit. Nothing gave her greater joy than spending time with her husband and children.

She will be greatly missed.

Beloved wife of Marino Di Ponio for 52 years, Sandy is also the loving mother of David (Annette) Di Ponio and Gina (Dale) Lawrence. Dear sister of Cindy (Glen) Riley. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Maria (the late Giuseppe) Di Ponio, and Connie (Joseph) Marker, and her brothers-in-law, Rosino (Gladys) Di Ponio, Benedetto (JoAnne) Di Ponio, and Jacob (Diane) Di Ponio. She is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family members, and close friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Betty Smalley, her sister Susan (Jack) Howey, and her father and mother-in-law Gaetano and Giuseppa Di Ponio.

Visitation was at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home. Mass was at Church of the Holy Spirit with interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.