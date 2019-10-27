Sandra E. TEE

TEE, Sandra E. of Waterford, formerly of Clarkston; passed away October 26, 2019; age 88; preceded in death by her husband Don; mother of Shelley (Jon Long) Connors and Corey (Joann) Connors; step-mother of Diane Sayles; grandma of Bailey (Tim), Austin, Lacey (Jeremy), Justin (Jessie), Cailyn, Lauren, Evan, Autumn, Miah, Jalon, Mackenzie (Josh), Denby (Jim), Dustin (Erin) and the late Damon; great grandma of 15. Sandra retired from Oakland Cardiology as an Office Manager. She graduated from Royal Oak High School and Detroit Business School. She was very involved with Clarkston Community Women’s Club and enjoyed bowling and playing bridge. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial Service Friday, November 1st at 2:00 pm at Clarkston United Methodist Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church at 1:30 pm. Memorial donations can be made to Clarkston Methodist Church. Please leave a condolence or memory on her online guest book at www.wintfuneralhome.com