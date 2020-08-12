Sashabaw Road closing

Sashabaw Road, just south of the Pine Knob Road intersection in Independence Township, is closed through early November to replace a culvert that carries the Whipple Lake Canal under the road.

The detour for through traffic is Seymour Lake Road to Baldwin Road to Clarkston Road, back to Sashabaw Road, and vice versa.

The approximately $1.05 million project is funded by the Road Commission of Oakland County.

The project includes culvert removal and replacement, new guardrails and paving with asphalt over the new culvert.