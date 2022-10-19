Saving A Liv

Independence Elementary first grade teachers and classes hosted a blood drive, “Be a Hero! Save a Liv!” in partnership with the America Red Cross on Oct. 14, in honor of one of their current first-grade students, Liv O’Connell, who has a rare blood disorder.

The blood drive served an academic service learning project and at the end of the day, 74 pints of blood were collected, meaning 222 lives were saved with the donations.

See more photos by Matt Mackinder inside this week’s print edition of the Clarkston News.

PHOTO: Workers from the blood drive pose with Liv O’Connell. Photo: Anne Duffy