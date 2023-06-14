Scholarship for 2023 Clarkston graduate

Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities in Michigan and nationwide, has awarded 38 residents with scholarships as part of its Education Success Program.

One of the winners this year is Clarkston’s Keira Moore, a recent 2023 graduate and Teacher Cadet.

Recipients will receive up to $10,000 a year to cover education costs at an accredited university, college, or vocational-technical school.

Havenpark pledges at least $500,000 annually to its Education Success Program which includes mentoring and other education initiatives in addition to its scholarships.

“We are incredibly proud of the Education Success Program, which provides students who live in our communities with encouragement, support, and resources to succeed in their journey to certificate or degree attainment,” said J. Anthony Antonelli, chairman and co-founder of Havenpark Communities. “Aspirations grow as education grows.”