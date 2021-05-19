Schools sticking with masks with home stretch approaching, eyeing guidance from state

The 2020-21 school year is down to less than a month until summer vacation, but Clarkston Community Schools continues to monitor the pandemic as it relates to student and staff safety.

“We have seen a dramatic reduction in positive cases and quarantined students in our district and our operations are strong,” said CCS Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan in his weekly email to the community, May 14. “(Last) week brought several announcements that impact our schools, including the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 and up.

“We are also evaluating what the recently revised mask guidance from the CDC and MDHHS) means for schools. We understand that MDHHS is currently updating specific guidance and procedures for schools as it pertains to mask requirements. Board of Education President Kelli Horst and I have been in regular contact with county and state epidemiologists to better understand the rapidly changing information we are hearing.

“Until we get clarification on this, we will continue to enforce our current mitigation measures as recommended to us by the Oakland County Health Division. I appreciate your continued support as we enter the final weeks of the school year.”

— Matt Mackinder