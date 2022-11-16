Second quarter surge for regional championship

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Football won the MHSAA Division 8 Regional 4 Championship against Parkway Christian High School on Friday, 40-6.

The Mountaineers gained the lead in the first quarter scoring on a touchdown and a PAT. Junior Thomas Powrie had a 6-yard touchdown run and caught two touchdown passes (40 yards and 31 yards) from sophomore Patrick Cooper.

Senior Gavin Harris had a 4-yard touchdown run. Sophomore Isaac Cross kicked a 28-yard field goal. Everest plays Ottawa Lake Whiteford in the MHSAA Division 4 Football Semifinals at Woodhaven High School on Saturday, 1 p.m.