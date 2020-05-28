Secondary schools announce dates for materials pick-up, return

The secondary school buildings are working together to share a plan that will allow you to collect student personal items from the building your child attended prior to the closure of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Because student learning does not end until Friday, June 5, we want students to have access to their academic materials through that date.

Therefore, the return of school materials and the pick-up of student belongings will be at their school on Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9.

In order to expedite the process, we are asking that you use the following schedule:

• Monday, June 8 – Last Names A-L, from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

• Tuesday, June 9 – Last Names M-Z, from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Items will be available using a drive-up system. For safety, we ask that people remain in their vehicles throughout the process. We will have belongings ready and alphabetized inside the school to deliver to your vehicle. Staff members will greet you, retrieve your items from inside the building, and deliver them to your car.

If you have any school materials to return (for example, textbooks, library books, calculators), please have those items pre-bagged, with your name, to hand to the staff member assisting your vehicle. This DOES NOT include any technology that was signed out due to virtual online learning. CCS wants students to keep those items until further notice.

Families will be receiving building-specific directions prior to the pick-up dates with necessary details for your building. Thank you in advance for your patience with this process. Our goal is to ensure a safe way for families to pick up student belongings.