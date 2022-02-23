Senior scholarships

Bowman Auto Group is once again offering a scholarship to 2022 graduating Clarkston High School seniors.

Since the scholarship program was launched in 2019, Bowman has given more than $12,000 in scholarships to Clarkston students.

The Bowman Auto Group Scholarship is available to Clarkston High School seniors who have been accepted at a 2-year or 4-year college or vocational institution, and plan to pursue a degree in a STEAM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) field. Engineers, automotive technicians, and designers are just a few of the innovators of tomorrow that will help shape the rapidly changing automotive industry.

Those pursuing a higher education in STEAM will have the potential to transform industries and drive solutions for a better tomorrow, and Bowman Auto Group is committed to helping these students achieve success.

Students can learn more and apply at bowmanchevy.com/scholarship.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 24.