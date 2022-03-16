Senior scholarships available

The Clarkston Farm and Garden Club is accepting scholarship applications from 2022 high school seniors that live in the Clarkston Community Schools attendance area.

Students may attend Clarkston High School, a private school, or be homeschooled.

The scholarship application is located at clarkstonfarmandgardenclub.org or in the Clarkston High School Counseling office.

Applications are due on Friday, March 25 by emailing them to clarkstongardenclub@gmail.com or sending a paper copy to Clarkston Garden Club, PO Box 1011, Clarkston, MI 48347.