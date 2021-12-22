Seniors, Santa Claus & Smiles

The Christmas spirit was definitely booming last Wednesday afternoon at the Independence Township Senior Center, located at Clintonwood Park.

Dozens of senior citizens were treated to a hot meal prepared by township employees and several other individuals who gave their time to take part in the event.

Santa Claus made an appearance at the senior center, mingling, chatting, and laughing with many of the guests from the local area.

PHOTO: Santa Claus talks Christmas topics with Linda Fox and Doug Fox.

More photos by Matt Mackinder in this week’s print edition of The Clarkston News.