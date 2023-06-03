Sharon Ottman, 76

Sharon A. Ottman, born April 27, 1947 in Ontario, Canada to Donald and Mary Tracey, passed away June 2, 2023 at the age of 76 while her husband held her hand.

Wife of David for 58 years, mother of Tania (Paul) Pasterz, Pete (Teresa) Ottman, Chris (Michelle) Ottman, and Marnie (Jeff) Chamberlain, grandma “Nana” of Abbey Pasterz, Annie Pasterz, Maggie Pasterz, Cody (Abby) Ramsey, John (fiancé Emily Kopsch) Ottman, Gunnar Ottman, William Ottman, Van Ottman, Conor (Jessica) Ottman, Quinn (Sydney) Ottman, Robby Zubalik, Victoria (Jordan) Henney, Savannah Chamberlain, and Ellie Mae Chamberlain, great grandma “GG” of Genevieve, Liam, Jade, Jackson, and Elliott, sister of Tom (late Kip) Tracey, late Peggy (Ernie) Sandoval, Janet Wares, late Maureen (late Dominic) Martelli, and Jim (Susan) Tracey, and sister-in-law of Tom (Diane) Ottman, Bob Ottman, Pete Ottman, and Mike (Leslie) Ottman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Sharon graduated from Our Lady of the Lakes High School, where she met Dave. She enjoying crossword puzzles and artistic painting.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, June 7 from 5-9 p.m. with a scripture service at 6 p.m. Memorial mass Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford, with visiting directly at the church at 9:30 a.m. Graveside service at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to an organization of your choice.

