Sheri Kleiss, 59

Sheri L. Kleiss, of Clarkston, died suddenly on November 22, 2022 at the age of 59.

Preceded in death by her parents Dwain and Geri Brennan.

Wife of Patrick, mother of Cortnee (Eugene) Berrill, grandma of Ethan, sister of Sheila (Donna) Brennan and Dwain (Elizabeth) Brennan, and aunt of Owen.

Sheri was a devoted wife, mom, grandma, sister, and caregiver. She was the life of the party and had a heart of gold. Sheri was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends.

A visitation will take place at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, December 1 from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. Friends may visit any time after 9 a.m. A private burial will be held at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Consider making a memorial donation to St. Jude’s.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

