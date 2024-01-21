Shirley Kell, 74

KELL

Shirley E. Kell, of Clarkston, passed away suddenly on Jan. 19, 2024 at the age of 74.

She was born on March 9, 1949 in Pontiac to Hugo and Ellen Hertel.

Mother of Shannon (Justin) Hanson and Ryan Kell, grandma “Gramma” of Riayn, Preslea, Addyson, and Viktor, and sister of Kathleen (Forest) Fairburn, William (Janet) Hertel, Stanley (Sherry) Hertel, and Elaine (Clifton) Ashley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Shirley retired from General Motors as an accountant. She enjoyed gardening, reading, feeding the birds and squirrels, watching Hallmark movies, playing solitaire on her computer, doing puzzles, crafting, and dining at Mel’s.

Shirley loved spending time with friends and family. She volunteered for many years with Mended Hearts and organized donations/homeless care kits for homeless shelters in the Pontiac area. She appreciated music and often could be heard singing along.

Cremation services have been entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Per her request, there will be no formal ceremony.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.