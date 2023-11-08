This year, over 400 Clarkston Community Schools children in need will receive a free pair of shoes and boots as part of the Rotary Club of Clarkston’s “Shoes for Kids” program.

There are two ways YOU can support this program:

Shoes for Kids volunteers, Nov. 10-11. Choose to volunteer to set up on Nov. 10, or Nov. 11 to support students and families in getting their shoes, boots, and other necessities provided by Clarkston organizations. For more, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc53c48z.

Rotary newspaper volunteers to sell newspapers on select days/weekends in November and December with 100% of the donations funding the Rotary Club of Clarkston’s “Shoes for Kids” program. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/453aj8t5.