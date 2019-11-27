Shop to help local graduate

Shop local for a good cause at the Holiday Open House Event benefiting Emily Buchanan and family as they battle breast cancer.

The event, with strolling dinner provided by local restaurants, raffle prizes, gift-wrapping, jewelry, candles, clothing, holiday floral arrangements, home goods, essential oils, and other items, will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Waypoint Church, 8400 Dixie Highway. Suggested donation for admission is $20.

Buchanan is a Clarkston native and graduate of Clarkston High School, class of 2003. Now 34, she is battling mucinous carcinoma for the second time after a full mastectomy four years ago.

She has three children, 5 years old, 1 year old, and 2 months old, and works as a social worker for Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Ariz. Her husband is a former Marine who now does contract work overseas for two-month stints.

She just received her second of six chemo treatments, Nov. 21. After that, she will undergo surgery and radiation.