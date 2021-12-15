Special delivery

The Independence Township Department of Parks, Recreation, and Seniors recently received an $80,000 donation from the local Bartsch Foundation and Clarkston Area Optimist Club to help refurbish the Bay Court Park playground, with the check presented at the December 7 Township Board of Trustees meeting. The donation helped the township reach their fundraising goal of $600,000. Pictured top are trustees Ron Ritchie and Jose Aliaga, Township Clerk Cari Neubeck, Township Supervisor Gerald Fisher, Township Treasurer Rachel Loughrin, and trustees Paul Brown and Terri Nallmothu. Pictured front are Adam Macuga, Curt Carson, and Tom Lowrie, all with the Optimists, Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors Director Derek Smith, and Jim Evans, also with the Optimists. Photo by Matt Mackinder