Special election to pick new state rep

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Just three weeks remain until the 43rd District holds a special election primary to fill the partial term of the late Andrea Schroeder’s seat in the Michigan State Legislature.

Four local residents – Republicans Mike Harris, Heidi Warrington, and Linda Ybarra-Bozzone, and Democrat Kent Douglas – have announced their intentions to seek election and take over for Schroeder, who passed away October 1, 2021 after a battle with stomach cancer at the age of 57.

All four candidates believe they have all the intangibles to succeed Schroeder.

The Clarkston News asked the same five questions to all four candidates, and in alphabetical order, here are what all four had to say when asked what they have to offer to the 43rd District, which includes Clarkston, Waterford, Independence Township, and Lake Angelus.

Harris, Warrington and Ybarra-Bozzone are Clarkston and Independence Township residents while Douglas lives in Waterford.

KENT DOUGLAS

Why did you decide to run for state rep? As a 30-year resident of the district, I’ve seen our district go through both good times and bad. Increasingly, I’ve seen a lack of solutions that would help solve real issues for the voters. I’m running to put the people ahead of partisan games and always put our community first.

If elected, what positive assets would you bring to the House? What initiatives do you want to see go forward in this district? My primary focus is to help improve our schools as they fight emerge from the latest phase of the coronavirus pandemic. One of the largest employers in the Clarkston area is the public schools, and they are facing numerous issues, including retaining teachers and support staff and attracting new personnel. In order to keep Michigan communities, such as ours, vibrant and attractive places to live, work, and raise families, we must commit ourselves to policies that encourage college students to enter the field of education. To that effect, we must provide extra debt relief for those who enter key jobs in our schools. As your representative, I will fight to enact such policies.

Second, I want to do more to invest in providing grants for our existing and new small business. The pandemic has taken a toll on small business, small family-owned businesses that have been the backbone, the bedrock of Clarkston. Many businesses struggle to hire, have to operate on reduced hours, or have closed altogether. I would fight to expand funding to help businesses expand hiring during these challenging times and also to enable people with student loan debt to create small businesses with relief from the fear of having their debt prove a burden on their dreams.

Third, I wish to protect our water quality and ecology. The Clarkston area and Michigan at large are home to many inland lakes and waterways. We must protect our water resources from ecological threats while also maintaining water infrastructure that is key to allowing our communities to thrive.

What is your background in politics? I spent 19 years as a unionized employee, serving members of our community. In 2020, at the height of the COVID pandemic, I changed careers and became an IT analyst. I have an Associate’s Degree in Computer Information Systems from Oakland Community College and a double Bachelor’s in Sociology and Political Science from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. I became politically active while attending U of M. I worked with and have been a member of Michigan United and Michigan People’s Campaign for nearly a decade. We successfully pressed to raise the minimum wage, fought for better environmental emission standards for plants in southwest Detroit, and pushed for improvements in water infrastructure for the residents of Flint.

I’ve have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for years. I have been involved in political campaigns in both Wayne and Oakland counties, including a 2014 State Senate run for now-Wayne County Commissioner David Knezek. I ran for office twice in both 2016 and 2018, unsuccessfully. I am a former chair of the Waterford Democratic Club and am the current elected chairman, two terms running, for the 11th Congressional District Democratic Party. The 11th has worked tirelessly to assist Congresswoman Haley Stevens in her last two successful runs for Congress. I believe this experience, which involves coordination between local, state, and federal governments, has equipped me to face the ongoing challenges the 43rd faces head on.

What is your connection to Clarkston? In my 30 years of living in the area, I can count Clarkston as a home. I am known for putting the needs of the community first. My skills and experiences as a union member, IT analyst and Democratic political leader allow me to excel at that.

What would it mean to succeed Andrea Schroeder? It would be an honor to succeed Ms. Schroeder. Like Andrea, I believe in putting the needs of the community first. Andrea cared deeply about people she represented, and that is a life lesson I plan to use to guide my decisions when I take office.

MIKE HARRIS

Why did you decide to run for state rep? First and foremost, any public service begins with love of your community. My family currently lives in Independence Township and Waterford prior to that. We have children that have attended school in the district, and one is currently a junior at Clarkston High School. I am a small business owner in the district. I have been a public servant in the district for the last 25 years. I recently retired as a sergeant with the Waterford Township Police Department. This is my home and the citizens have become like my family. I have the reputation and the honor of standing up for others over the last 25 years, and I am not ready to stop.

If elected, what positive assets would you bring to the House? What initiatives do you want to see go forward in this district? Being a family man, local business owner, former executive on multiple non-profit boards, community volunteer, and 25 years of a diverse law enforcement career will allow me to bring leadership, compassion, experience, and a deep understanding of our community to Lansing.

Local economy and small businesses need our help. Instead of large corporate bailouts, let’s focus on supporting our neighboring businesses. Local economy strengthens our state economy. We need more lawmakers that will hold the governor’s office accountable for devastating our local economy, causing businesses to close their doors and people to lose their jobs, homes, and financial stability. I support our governor battling COVID but not at the expense of our liberties and destruction of small business.

The Constitution is not just a piece of paper, it’s the foundation of the greatest country in the world. God given freedoms and the freedoms enumerated within need to be protected. Individual rights in the U.S. are paramount and I have upheld an oath to protect them for the last 26 years as a police officer.

Government overreach has run rampant. Every time we turn on the news, it’s another mandate or regulation or restriction from big government. We need people that will stand up and say “enough!”

I do not support vaccine or mask mandates. Let’s get our kids back to consistent in-person learning, athletics, and other extra-curricular activities. Our kids are being made pawns in a political game. Transparency in government and schools is a must. Getting CRT/DEI out of our curriculum is also a must. Anything that fans the flames of racism does not belong in our society.

I will focus on creating and maintaining safe communities and safe schools. As a former police officer and school officer, I know what it takes to support our first responders and take a hard stance on crime.

What is your background in politics? My experience in politics comes from 25 years serving as a public employee in the district. Elected by my peers, I served as the union president for both the patrol and command officer’s associations. Serving in this capacity, I spearheaded government affairs and relations at both the local and state level. It is during this time I fostered my relationships with former State Representatives Jim Tedder and Gail Haines, both of which served the 43rd District. I also had the privilege of having served as chair of the Waterford Coalition For Youth and the vice president of the Michigan Association of Police. Each position dealt with input on state legislation, local ordinances, community outreach, and fostering partnerships with local government agencies.

What is your connection to Clarkston? My family has resided in Clarkston since 2012. Three of my six children attended school in Clarkston, and one is currently a junior. Our oldest daughter graduated from Clarkston High School and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Air Force. My wife and I volunteered for four years with the Clarkston High School Wrestling team while our son competed on the varsity team. I am a member of the Sons of the American Legion at the Chief Pontiac Post in Clarkston. I am a local business owner. Our company has helped local houses of worship and businesses develop safety and security procedures for a variety of scenarios, including active shooters.

What would it mean to succeed Andrea Schroeder? It would be an honor to represent the citizens of this district with the same dedication and fervor as Andrea. We both shared a passion for safer schools, local businesses, and the citizens of this district. My succession plan is to stay active in protecting our community and being accessible to our citizens. I will proudly carry the needs and voices of our community to Lansing.

HEIDI WARRINGTON

Why did you decide to run for state rep? I’m running for the State House because I believe the 43rd District deserves to be represented by a leader. I have a long history of effective leadership in my profession. I am currently chief nursing officer for Common Ground, a $23-million behavioral health nonprofit organization in Oakland County. I was also president of GOGOP and had leadership positions within the Republican Party for years. As your voice in Lansing, I will continue my hard work on your behalf, supporting common-sense policies that improve our lives. I’m a proven leader with proven results, and I want to go to work for you.

I was a district representative for Andrea Schroeder, and she urged me to run and endorse me.

If elected, what positive assets would you bring to the House? What initiatives do you want to see go forward in this district? I am a pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-jobs, and pro-traditional family values candidate. I am committed to improvements in healthcare for seniors and mental health and well-being for all. Although it has been visited already, I would like to resurrect the idea of building a hospital in the Clarkston area to reduce the disparities in healthcare that rural communities like Oxford and Clarkston face. The certificate of need must go.

What is your background in politics? Republican activities include president of Greater Oakland Republican Club, 8th Congressional District-appointed representative for Oakland County, and State Republican Committee delegate and precinct delegate.

What is your connection to Clarkston? I have lived in Clarkston for 25 years, and I am a Clarkston High School graduate, as my two children attended Clarkston High School.

What would it mean to succeed Andrea Schroeder? If I am fortunate enough to get the support of the people of the 43rd District, I will provide the same type of solid leadership Andrea Schroeder brought us. Andrea left big shoes to fill, but I can promise that I will work as hard as I humanly can to fill them

LINDA YBARRA-BOZZONE

Why did you decide to run for state rep? Like many of you, I am deeply concerned about our state and the direction it is headed. I felt I could not stand by and do nothing, and so at the urging of Jose Aliaga, Independence Township trustee, I decided to throw my hat in the ring. It is important for residents in our district to have someone in Lansing who is representing them and not lobbyists or special interest groups.

If elected, what positive assets would you bring to the House? What initiatives do you want to see go forward in this district? I have worked in the healthcare industry for 40 years. I have managed a dental office and have managed the Finance Department of a skilled nursing facility, oversaw the collection of over $6 million in revenue yearly. I am currently the executive director of sales for a local assisted living community. I have seen firsthand how government mandates have negatively affected seniors and low-income families.

My first initiative would be to work with House members to ensure that government mandates such as we have seen during COVID-19 can never happen again. These mandates have negatively affected all aspects of our lives. Government overreach is the biggest threat to our way of life.

My second initiative would be to work on a bill to put a freeze on new state hires. Every department in our government has fat that can be eliminated. As state employees retire or leave, let’s not fill those jobs. The private sector is begging for employees, and we must give them priority.

My third initiative will be to advocate for parents and their rights to have a voice in their children’s education. Parents should have the right to choose the best education for their child. I support vouchers to allow families to make these choices. I support the Michigan GOP’s push for a $500 million school voucher program. I oppose Critical Race Theory (CRT) being part of our public school curriculum. CRT is dangerous to our democracy.

What is your background in politics? This is the first time I am running for elected office, but I have helped various candidates in their campaigns. What I would like people to know is that my campaign is funded by conservative residents and myself. I have not accepted any funds from special interest groups or the SWAMP. I am a verified Trump supporter.

What is your connection to Clarkston? I have been a resident of Clarkston for over four years. My children and grandchildren live here as well. We moved here from Bloomfield Hills to enjoy a more rustic environment.

What would it mean to succeed Andrea Schroeder? Like Andrea, I will continue to support conservative issues such as right to life and the 2nd Amendment. My goal would be to truly represent the constituents of the 43rd District and their specific issues.

ELECTION NOTES

Eligible citizens in districts holding special election primaries can register to vote online until Feb. 14, and then they must register in person at their local clerk’s office with proof of residency.

Voters can also request, fill out and return an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the day before Election Day.

Voters in districts holding special election primaries can also cast their ballots in person at their polling place on March 1. Polls will be open on from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

The March 1 special election primary will determine the candidates to fill partial terms for the vacated seats in the respective districts, meaning those elected in the May 3 special general election will serve until Dec. 31, 2022.

The seats to be filled will represent districts based on the district maps that have been in effect since the prior state redistricting took place after the 2010 census.

** NOTE: The print edition of this story includes comments from Anthony Bartolotta, who withdrew from the race Feb. 8, 2022, after this edition went to press. **