Springfield crash

On Friday, Jan. 29, just before 7 a.m., an accident on northbound I-75 near Rattalee Lake Road in Springfield Township left one person dead.

According to Michigan State Police, traffic was backed up due to a previous crash.

A driver of a car was stopped in the right lane and noticed a large box truck traveling slowly behind with its hazard lights on, later rear-ending the car.

The driver of the car was not injured, but the large box truck with a driver and passenger now stopped in the lane was rear-ended by a smaller box truck.

There was no one hurt in the large box truck, but the driver of the smaller box truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours at US-24/Dixie Highway and the investigation is ongoing.