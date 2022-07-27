Stage classic

Clarkston Village Players Youth Theatre presents Sondheim’s musical “Into the Woods,” which runs July 22-July 30 at The Depot Theatre, 4861 White Lake Road. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant piece – and a rare modern classic. Tickets are $15, available at www.cvpyouththeatre.com/shows. Photo: Provided by Sara Sanger