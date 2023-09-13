Stage is set

Clarkston Village Players has opened their 62nd season with “The Gravedigger: A Frankenstein Play” by Michigan playwright Joseph Zettelmaier, produced with permission from Zettelmaier and directed by Joe Mishler and Emily Mick. In this gothic drama inspired by Mary Shelly’s classic novel, a gravedigger discovers a hideously scarred man hiding in a fresh grave. What the gravedigger doesn’t know is that the man is none other than Anton, created by the mad doctor, Victor Frankenstein. What the scarred man doesn’t know is the gravedigger’s hand in his creation. Performances run now through Sept. 23 at the Depot Theatre, 4861 White Lake Road. Tickets and schedule at clarkstonvillageplayers.org/tickets. Pictured left to right are Reilly Kerrigan (Nadya), Cody Barger (Anton), and Yvan Giralte (Victor Frankenstein). Not pictured is Steve Sanger (Kurt the gravedigger). Photo: Sara Sanger