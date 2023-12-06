Star student

Recently, the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program announced the names of commended students in the 69th National Merit Scholarship Program, one of them being Everest Collegiate senior Caroline Beggs, who is part of a national pool of 34,000 scholars nationwide. All Mountaineers take the PSAT/NMSQT on high school testing day which enters them in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Commended students receive this recognition for scoring at or above the Commended Student Selection Index Score. Photo: Provided by Mary Roselli/Everest Collegiate