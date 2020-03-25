Stay home. That’s an order!

For at least the next three weeks, Michiganders are ordered to stay home and away from each other as much as possible, in order to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order 2020-21 also directs all Michigan businesses to temporarily suspend in-person, non-critical operations, and prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people. Exceptions include outdoor recreational activities (six-feet apart), health care for family and pets, supply runs, legal proceedings, work or volunteer at food banks and shelters, and travel between residences in and out of state.

Critical infrastructure work is allowed, including health care, public safety, food, energy, water, transportation, public works, news media, government, critical manufacturing, hazardous materials, financial services, chemical supply, defense industry, care of children of designated workers, as well as suppliers, distribution centers, and other businesses serving critical infrastructure.

Willful violation of this order is a misdemeanor. Places of religious worship, when used for religious worship, are not subject to penalty. Visit Michigan.gov and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.