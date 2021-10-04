Steven Himburg, 76

Steven C. Himburg, of Clarkston, formerly of St. Clair Shores, passed away suddenly at home on October 1, 2021 at the age of 76.

Childhood sweetheart and husband for 54 years of Mary (nee Schafer), father of Rob (Kyna) Himburg and Chris (Sara) Himburg, grandpa of Taj, Tulah, Ella and Charlie, brother of Marijo (Greg) Spencer, Janet (Kurt) Madden, and Bill (Anita) Himburg, and brother-in-law of Liz (Frank) Shoebel.

Preceded in death by his parents William and Lillian Himburg and by his nephew Ryan Madden and beloved godson John Ivkov.

Steve graduated in 1963 from Detroit St. Ambrose High School. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University in 1967 and a Master’s degree in Education from San Diego State University in 1984.

Steve helped open the Clarkston Vocational School in 1971, where he taught Marketing and Economics. He was a beloved special education teacher at Clarkston Junior High from 1986 through 2017 while also coaching the football team. Steve was awarded the Newsweek Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 1993. He was inducted to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020 and was still winning football games up to the day of his passing.

Steve was a lifelong athlete. As a high schooler, Steve played on four straight championship football teams led by George Perles, then the head coach at St. Ambrose. He went on to play lacrosse at Michigan State, once scoring a winning goal against Notre Dame — his self-described lacrosse career highlight. Later in life, Steve became an active wheelchair racer, competing in over 40 marathons. In that time, he completed the Detroit Marathon 20 consecutive years and participated in numerous Boston Marathons and countless other races.

Steve was an avid history buff, especially the World War II and Civil Rights eras, reading everything he could get his hands on. Steve brought his passion for history to the classroom, developing curriculum and teaching history to his students. Foremost, Steve was a dedicated and loving husband, father, friend, teacher and coach who will be remembered for the profound impact he had on so many lives.

Steve’s wit and sincerity were his defining characteristics. His ability to crack one-liners with perfect timing was unmatched, and his after-game speeches were the stuff of legend. Everyone that knew him at one time or another experienced his immense capacity for empathy. He was quick to give people the benefit of the doubt and slow to judge, and he never patronized. Steve was intolerant of excuses and mediocre effort from students, players, and even family and friends.

Steve never allowed a “give up” attitude and encouraged everyone to find something special in themselves they often didn’t know they had. His gift was making the people around him better, a leader in the truest sense of the word.

Friends may visit Clarkston Junior High (6595 Waldon Road, Clarkston) on Sunday, October 17 from 3-6 p.m. with a celebration service at 4:30 p.m.

The family is working to set up a scholarship fund in Steve’s memory. In lieu of flowers, please check Steve’s Wint Funeral Home page for updates on how to donate to the memorial fund. Private inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

