Still home sweet home in Clarkston

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit about a year ago, lives and businesses changed considerably as regulations forced people into accepting the “new normal.”

However, many businesses forged ahead, including real estate, with two area realtors saying the local housing market never really slowed down.

“The Clarkston real estate market has been very robust over the last few years, but has been even hotter since the beginning of 2020,” said realtor Emily Ford. “Though our industry had in-person real estate activities shut down for nearly two months, the volume of sales and sales prices were up significantly over the prior year.

“This is still staggering to many of us in the real estate industry given COVID and turmoil in certain segments of the economy.”

Stacey Taylor agrees with Ford.

“The market is a very aggressive sellers’ market,” Taylor said. “Average prices have increased higher in Clarkston than the MLS average. The average sales price in Clarkston has risen approximately 11.6 percent over last year. Record-low interest rates combined with pent-up buyer demand created a perfect opportunity for sellers to cash in on high sales prices after May 2020. Homes did sell also during March and April but real estate was non-essential, so we transacted very little business during that time. Everything was handled virtually for those months, but homes did still sell.

“Buyers were allowed to see homes during a home inspection, so we did have situations where buyers toured homes via video or Facetime/Zoom with sellers and purchased essentially sight-unseen until their inspection. Agents such as myself that already offered a full array of professional photos and videos on their listings were in a better position to help their sellers get under contract during those strange months. I am seeing the market heat back up after a short lull during the holidays but lack of inventory more than anything is still a factor.”

Taylor added more new construction homes would help alleviate the problem of low inventory.

“I would say Clarkston does not have as many new construction developments as some other areas, but we have a decent amount for sure,” said Taylor. “If a builder would build something more affordable like under $375,000, it would fly off the shelves for sure.”

Still, there have been many obstacles selling homes during the pandemic.

“The biggest challenge has been/was not being able to do certain things in person,” Ford said. “At different times in 2020, we weren’t permitted to meet with clients in person, perform open houses, etcetera. The restrictions on our industry have varied over time and continue to ebb and flow with how the elements of the pandemic are unfolding.”

“Personally, I find home sales during a pandemic to feel just a bit less personal than it was pre-COVID,” added Taylor. “Socially distancing and wearing masks make it tougher to be connect on a personal level sometimes, so I really go out of my way to develop a connection with my clients and let them know I am there for them every step of the way, even though it is six feet away – and no hug or handshake at the closing table.”

Last year, then-U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order putting a moratorium on housing foreclosures and evictions through the end of 2020. One of U.S. President Joe Biden’s first initiatives was to extend that through the end of March 2021.

Both Ford and Taylor said that homes in Clarkston selling in the range of $250,000 to $375,000 are the ones getting the most attention.

“High rent prices and the lack of inventory are pushing sales prices up, especially in this price range,” said Ford. “And as of now, the supply of available homes is even lower than it was a year ago, which is hard to believe because the inventory was abysmal then. There have even been a significant number of high-end sales in the last year, $800,000 and above, especially lakefront homes and acreage properties though other high-end neighborhoods like Bridge Valley and Oakhurst have experienced numerous recent sales over $1 million.”

“A starter/investment home priced under $250,000 will have multiple offers,” Taylor added. “Well-updated 3-4 bedroom homes offering a nice yard, desirable subdivision under $375,000 also will likely offer sellers a multitude of showings and offers. With the world of work changing as we have known it, I am seeing more and more sellers selling simply because they need two home offices and also because the reality is that they may never commute to the office full-time again.

“This makes areas like Clarkston so desirable now.”

As well, the forecast for Clarkston real estate going forward looks to be very positive.

“With rates still extremely competitive, I see 2021 to be on pace with 2020,” said Taylor. “I think it will be an overall strong sellers’ market but spread out more evenly throughout the year as opposed to the wave we had in May-September 2020. I think a housing market crash or recession is highly unlikely in 2021. Low rates really increase a purchaser’s buying power.

“For example, a home purchased a few years ago for $200,000 will carry a higher monthly payment than a home purchased at $250,000 with today’s rates. That boost really helps buyers find their next dream home.”

Ford noted “all industry professionals are forecasting a very strong Clarkston market for 2021.”

“I personally believe the Clarkston real estate market has a significant advantage over others now that many people are working remotely and able to choose where they work as a result,” Ford said. “Over the years, Clarkston has been regarded as a more distant suburb, but many are flocking to the area due to their desire for more land and better home values over more expensive areas.”

While Clarkston and surrounding Independence Township, Davisburg and Springfield Township continue to be prime areas to live, COVID-19 has not enabled that trend to spiral downward.