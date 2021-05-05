Stolen Jeep found

Back in the early-morning hours of March 25, deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Waterford Road for the report of a vehicle theft.

The victim, a 57-year-old Independence Township man, said a 42-year-old Pontiac man was helping him work on his home and saw the suspect leave with his 2000 Jeep Cherokee.

Deputies were able to contact the suspect and found the Jeep had been abandoned at Saginaw Street and East Baldwin Road in Grand Blanc Township.

Deputies responded to the area, and the Jeep was impounded.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department and a K9 Unit from the Burton City Police Department assisted the deputies in locating the suspect, who was subsequently taken into police custody.

The suspect was taken to the Independence Substation to be interviewed and was lodged in the Oakland County Jail pending charges.