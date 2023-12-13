The CHS National Technical Honor Society is bringing Santa’s Workshop and the Student Bazaar to Clarkston Junior High School, 6595 Waldon Road, on Dec. 15 from 5-8 p.m.

Check out the “Real Life Etsy” at the student bazaar where talented students from 1st-12th grade (and a few former favorites) sell their handmade crafts and art. There will also be a hot cocoa bar, a cozy read-aloud for the little ones, and a family photo station.

Register today at https://tinyurl.com/yc5wz3fd.