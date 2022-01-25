Student success for BPA

Back on Friday, January 7, a total of 13 Clarkston High School students traveled to Harper Woods High School to compete at the Business Professionals of America Regional Conference, with 11 students finishing in the top six of an event. Pictured top, from left to right, are Gavin Donchez, Dru Brody, Grace Ankrom, Nick Kilbourn, and Hunter Bogar. Bottom, from left to right, are Jacob Boisvert, Reagan Hakala, Phoebe Savoie, Abigail Zelinski, Samantha Zelinski, and Morgan Marcale. Photo provided