Study space

Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road, is offering a place for students to study for finals.

Times are June 6 (2:30-5:30 p.m.), June 7 (2:30-7 p.m., pizza and open gym 4-6 p.m.), June 8 (10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., lunch and open gym 1-2 p.m.).

Coffee shop open each day (free), snacks provided, and tables, chairs and charging stations will be available.

Optional tutoring provided by Huntington Learning Center June 6-7 from 3-5 p.m.