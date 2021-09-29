Supervisor stalemate

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Another meeting and still no progress to appoint a new Independence Township supervisor.

Pat Kittle resigned and retired after the September 7 meeting and since then, several board of trustees meetings have been held with any motion made to appoint a new supervisor failing.

The board held a special meeting this past Monday, September 27, to try again to name a supervisor, but motions to appoint current trustee Paul Brown and former township supervisor Dale Stuart did not pass.

“I think I’m the best candidate,” Brown said during Monday’s meeting. “My thing has always been that our job as a board is to do what’s best for the township. I think there are personal feelings and opinions in here, and those are fine in politics. You vote for someone you like, and you don’t vote for someone you don’t like. We need to pick the person who is most qualified for the job, just like you would pick a fire chief or the director of a department. You would not take personal feelings into it.

“Until this becomes an election, this is not a popularity contest. Our job is to pick the best candidate.”

The Township Board has 45 days (until October 24) from the date after Kittle’s resignation to appoint a new supervisor. If no supervisor is named, then Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown has five days to officially call an election, which would be held on May 3, 2022. The township’s taxpayers would incur the bill for that election, which may run $40,000-$50,000 minimum, according to Independence Township Clerk Cari Neubeck.

Monday’s meeting ended with the board agreeing on one thing: adjournment.

The next meeting is October 5 at 6 p.m.

Read more on this topic in next week’s edition!