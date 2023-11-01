Survivors day

The Calvary Lutheran LIFE Team is sponsoring an International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, which includes breakfast and healing, on Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Clarkston Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive.

Register at clarkston-michigan.isosld.afsp.org. Walk-ins also welcome.

For more information, call the church at 248-625-3288.