Sybil Foster, 92

Sybil E. Foster, of Clarkston, passed away on May 25, 2021 at the age of 92.

Preceded in death by her husband Robert K. Foster and grandson Shawn Foster.

Loving mother of Sandi (Robert) Fisher, John (Katherine) Foster, Andrea (Jack) Newman and Bob (Renee) Foster. Proud grandma of Sam, Rachel, Maggie, Andrew, Megan, Jason, Patrick, Katie, Kristina, Robert and Nicky. Great-grandma of 22.

Sybil enjoyed playing Euchre and a nice trip to the casino, but most importantly, spending time with her family and the grandchildren.

Friends may visit Tuesday, June 1 from 4 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 6 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association.

