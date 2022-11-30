Teen task force

In order to engage youth across Oakland County, Oakland Community Health Network (OCHN) is recruiting teens to join a youth-led task force on mental health and substance use prevention.

This group will meet monthly to discuss mental health and substance use concerns among youth, strategies to communicate with other youth, and connection to mental health and substance prevention resources.

In addition, all participants will need to have their parent/guardian fill out the consent form.

For additional questions or concerns, contact Kaylee Salveta at salvetak@oaklandchn.org or 248-464-6349.