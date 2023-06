North Sashabaw Elementary students Isabella Mick, left, and Harley Birchett pull Kailynn Haynes during a tarp race during the school’s annual Field Day event as part of the end-of-the-year activities at the school, June 6. See more photos from Field Day events at Clarkston Elementary and North Sashabaw on pages 11 and 18 of this week’s print edition. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price