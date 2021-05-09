Thomas Auten, 68

Thomas C. Auten, of Clarkston, formerly of Pontiac, passed away suddenly on May 3, 2021 at the age of 68.

Husband of Kris for 48 years, father of Chad (Teresa) Auten and Andy (Elizabeth) Auten, papa of Wyatt and Lucy.

Preceded in death by his parents David & Emma.

Brother of Anita (Bill) Walter, Dan (Jill) Auten and Mike (Cheryl) Auten, son-in-law of Jim (late Gerry) McCammon, brother-in-law of Jill (late Bart) Larive, Dani (Joel) Meyers and Nikki (Rob) Hellner. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Tom retired from General Motors.

He enjoyed golfing and walking with his friends at the mall.

He was a talented woodworker, “fix-it man,” and grill master.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Monday, May 10 from 4-8 p.m., 25 people at a time/rotating/masks required.

Funeral service Tuesday, May 11 at 12:30 p.m. at Life Point Church with visiting directly at church at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House.

